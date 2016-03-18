Azerbaijan bans sale of the wholesale beer for cash

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, persons engaged in the wholesale sale of beer in cash, will be punished.

Report informs, at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis a relevant draft of amendments to the Criminal Code was discussed.

According to the amendments, in the Article 213-1 of the Criminal Code the word "tobacco" is replaced by the phrase "beer and tobacco."

Thus, with the exception of retail sale of beer and tobacco products, sale for cash a large batch to be labeled with excise stamps of products (goods), or purchase for cash a large batch of such products (goods) for the purpose of sale, will be punished of a fine in sum of 1 000 to 2000 AZN, or correctional penalty or imprisonment up to 1 year.

The draft amendment was put to vote and adopted.