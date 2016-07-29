Azerbaijan and India conduct political consultations

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has today met a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of India Sujata Mehta to conduct the next round of political consultations between the two countries, Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed issues of cooperation in political, economic, agricultural, high technologies, science, education, humanitarian and other fields.

The two noted the importance of high-level reciprocal visits, the role of the joint intergovernmental commission and consultations between the foreign ministries in the development of Azerbaijani-Indian ties.

They also exchanged views on the implementation of North-South and East-West transport corridors, and contribution of these projects to interregional cooperation.

Mehta also met with Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov for the next round of consultations between the two countries. Khalafov spoke of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying the dispute is a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

The Indian Deputy FM expressed her country`s readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in all fields, especially in economic and energy ones. “India also is interested in maintaining the political dialogue with Azerbaijan.” She also hailed the importance of the cooperation in energy field, and affirmed Indian companies`s interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan.

The Indian diplomat said she welcomed the North-South transport corridor and praised works carried out by Azerbaijan in implementing and boosting the project.

Mehta said India completely supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, adding that the country supports the solution of the Aremnia-Azerbaijan dispute by peaceful means through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs.