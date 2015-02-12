 Top
    Azerbaijan amended the rules for creating representatives of foreign NGOs

    Non-governmental organizations of foreign countries in Azerbaijan can create a single agency or branch

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet amended the Regulations for the preparation of the negotiation and conclusion of agreements in connection with the state registration of branches and representative offices of non-governmental organizations of foreign states in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, according to the amendment, non-governmental organizations of foreign countries (NGOs) in Azerbaijan can establish a representative office or branch.

    In order to start negotiations to prepare an agreement authorized representative of the organization should send a written request to the Ministry of Justice.

