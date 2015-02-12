Azerbaijan amended the rules for creating representatives of foreign NGOs

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet amended the Regulations for the preparation of the negotiation and conclusion of agreements in connection with the state registration of branches and representative offices of non-governmental organizations of foreign states in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the amendment, non-governmental organizations of foreign countries (NGOs) in Azerbaijan can establish a representative office or branch.

In order to start negotiations to prepare an agreement authorized representative of the organization should send a written request to the Ministry of Justice.