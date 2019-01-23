Audit and reform in area of human resources launched at AzTV

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ After the dismissal of chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (AzTV), the mass human resource reform and audit of the former management have started.

Report informs that acting chairman of AzTV Rovshan Mammadov first started with ensuring transparency of the financial system. Thus, chief of financial department Shahrza Aliyev and his deputies have been dismissed. Audit has begun with regard to all financial transactions performed during their tenure. A new head has been appointed to the financial department.

Another issue related to staffing reform is related to the "News" Information editing. Some of the employees who have been working here and involved in negative issues were dismissed. In addition, several representatives of the organization were also dismissed.

AzTV has confirmed the facts of reforms.

Notably, on January 15 President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to release Arif Alishanov from the post of Chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company. Famous journalist Rovshan Mammadov was appointed as the acting chairman of JSC.