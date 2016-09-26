Presidential Aide: The will of Azerbaijani people is above conclusions of local and foreign experts

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Government of Azerbaijan commented on the hasty statement of the Venice Commission.

Report informs, Assistant of Azerbaijani President on Public and Political Affairs, Head of the Social and Political Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov said, commenting on the critical remarks of the Venice Commission regarding the changes and amendments to the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

According to him, for the evaluation of such projects, initiatives, legislation states of the Venice Commission take a few months: "After joining the Council of Europe, Government of Azerbaijan has always cooperated with the Venice Commission. Today this cooperation continues. If the Venice Commission addressed to the Azerbaijani side to send them draft of the act for expertise, we would send it them. However, without appealing and interesting on a matter seriously, they have announced the statement, which is ordered. We gave it a proper assessment.

Referendum initiative implemented in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan. The initiative came from the President of the country. The Constitutional Court ratified its compliance with the Constitution. The project submitted to the popular vote. The will of the Azerbaijani people for us is above conclusions of local and foreign experts. Therefore, we cooperate with the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe, the European Union and other intergovernmental bodies to fully ensure will of the Azerbaijani people, to express interests of the Azerbaijani people in the international arena.

We treat adequately the so-called international legal organizations, some international non-governmental organizations that provide such an ordered statements and conclusions about Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani state cooperates with these organizations in the framework of the interests and will of the Azerbaijani people. In this sense, we have provided the Referendum Act to the will of the people. If the people say "yes", then the act will be implemented on the initiative of the President. If the people say "no", this proposal will go down in history as unsupported initiative."