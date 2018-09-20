Assistant to President: ANAMA successfully managed its tasks

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ "ANAMA, which recently marked 20th anniversary, was established on July 18, 1998 by the decree of the Nationwide Leader of Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. The main task of the organization was to clear the occupied territories from mines and unexploded ordnance, and by this way to ensure the safe life for the civilian population in their native lands. During the 20 years of its activity, ANAMA coped with its tasks and cleared more than 53,000 hectares of territory from mines and unexploded ordnance. As a result one part of IDPs returned to their homes," Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, Head of Department said at the closing ceremony of the joint project "Clearing of Jeyranchol territory from Mine and Unexploded Arms” implemented by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and NATO Partnership for Peace Trust Fund.

According to Report, he noted that ANAMA currently has a highly professional staff and modern material-technical base: "The agency's participation in operations not only in the territory of Azerbaijan but also in other states is an indication of high appreciation for its activity. It has established effective cooperation with a number of international organizations, as well as with the relevant structures of the different states. ANAMA’s cooperation with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency should be especially emphasized. Saloghlu Project implemented by the two organizations since 2005 cleared more than 568 hectares of land from mine during the past six years.