    Arif Alishanov released from his post

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to dismiss Arif Alishanov from the post of Chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company.

    Report informs that in line with the decree Arif Nizam Alishanov was released from the post of the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company.

    This order comes into force on the date of its signature.

    Rovshan Mammadli was appointed as the chairman of JSC.

    Till this appointment, Ramiz Mammadli has been a presenter of the TV program on the air of AzTV.

