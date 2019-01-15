Arif Alishanov released from his post

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to dismiss Arif Alishanov from the post of Chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company.

Report informs that in line with the decree Arif Nizam Alishanov was released from the post of the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company.

This order comes into force on the date of its signature.

Rovshan Mammadli was appointed as the chairman of JSC.

Till this appointment, Ramiz Mammadli has been a presenter of the TV program on the air of AzTV.