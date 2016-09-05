Application period for accreditation of exit-poll organizations expires

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Period of submission of documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for accreditation of exit-poll organizations ends tomorrow - on September 6.

Report informs, documents should be submitted at least 20 days prior to the voting day. According to the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures for preparation and conduction of the referendum on September 26, 2016 for making amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the CEC must adopt a decision till September 16 on accreditation of the organizations, appealed to conduct exit-poll.

In addition, period of submission of voting protocols from the Central Election Commission to the constituency election commission also will expire tomorrow. This procedure should be carried out at least 20 days prior to the voting day.

According to the Calendar Plan, period of submission of the second initial financial statement of referendum campaign groups starts on September 6. The financial statement must be submitted by authorized representatives of the campaign groups on financial issues. This process will be completed on September 16.