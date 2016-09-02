APFP refuses to make a rally discussion with Musavat Party

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'No discussions have been held between the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party and Musavat Party on a joint rally organization as the opposite side refused discussions'.

Report was told by Musavat Party Deputy Chairman Yadigar Sadigov.

He also stated the reason for failure to determine date of the Musavat Party's rally: 'We should conduct discussions with some political organizations as Nida Civil Movement, D18 Movement and Real Movement. The date of the meeting will be announced after discussions and consultations. Currently, the general idea is to conduct the rally on September 18, however, no decision was taken.

Notably, the National Council, which also represents the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, scheduled a rally for September 11.