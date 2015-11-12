 Top
    One more rector in Azerbaijan elected a deputy

    He ran from Charchibogan electoral district No6

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Nakhchivan State University (NSU) Saleh Maharramov was elected a deputy of Nakhchivan Supreme Majlis.

    Report informs, S.Magerramov was candidate from Charchibogan electoral district No 6.

    Saleh Maharramov was born in Alyshar village of Sharur region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    In the 1982-1987 he studied at the Azerbaijan Agricultural Institute.In 2013 he was appointed rector of NSU.He is a corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.Presidium of the Supreme Court of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic approved the results of the elections to the Supreme Majlis on November 1st.Supreme Majlis has 45 members. 

