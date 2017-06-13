An extraordinary plenary session of Milli Majlis kicks off

© Report

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ An extraordinary plenary session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) kicked off.

Report informs, agenda of the session presided over Chairman Ogtay Asadov, includes 38 issues. Drafts amendments to the Criminal Code, Labour Code, Administrative Offences Code, Land Code, Tax Code will be discussed.

Also, draft amendments will be considered to the laws on "equestrian", "pedigree stock-breeding", "tourism", "education", "social benefits", "social insurance", "employment", "fight against terrorism", "fight against tuberculosis in the Republic of Azerbaijan", "nutrition infants and young children", "municipal service", "insurance activity", "compulsory insurance", "cashless payments", "labor pensions", "compulsory insurance for occupational and professional disability resulting from industrial accidents and occupational diseases", "currency regulation", " prevention of the legalization of criminally obtained funds or other property and the financing of terrorism", "civil service", "courts and judges", "unemployment insurance".

Most of the drafts amendments are of technical nature.