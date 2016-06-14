 Top
    Close photo mode

    Amnesty act will come into force tomorrow

    The document will be applied to 10 thousand people, 3500 to be released

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Decision of Milli Majlis in regard with amnesty act on the occasion of 28 May - Republic Day, will come into force tomorrow, June 15. 

    Report informs, Amnesty act is effective for period of 4 months.

    The document will be applied to 10 thousand people in total, 3500 persons to be released.

    The initiative for adoption of the Amnesty act was made by the First lady of Azerbaijan, MP, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva

    Milli Majlis has adopted the act.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi