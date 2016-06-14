Amnesty act will come into force tomorrow

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Decision of Milli Majlis in regard with amnesty act on the occasion of 28 May - Republic Day, will come into force tomorrow, June 15.

Report informs, Amnesty act is effective for period of 4 months.

The document will be applied to 10 thousand people in total, 3500 persons to be released.

The initiative for adoption of the Amnesty act was made by the First lady of Azerbaijan, MP, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva.

Milli Majlis has adopted the act.