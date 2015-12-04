AMIP congress will be held next year

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Congress of the oppositional Azerbaijan National Independence Party (AMIP) will be held in 2016.

Report was told by the Acting Chairman of the party, Arzukhan Alizadeh.

He pointed out that, to solve some of the technical things before the year is not possible, "Currently, discussions are held within the party concerning the date of the congress. So far we have not been able to take the final decision."

Alizadeh said that the candidates for the post of chairman of the party will be known after the appointment the congress date.

On October 27 the party chairman Yusif Bagirzade resigned. Office of the Acting Chairman of the AMIP now is performed by the Chief Secretary, Arzukhan Alizadeh.