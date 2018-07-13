Ambassador: We disclose forces who want to impede Azerbaijani-Turkish relations

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey and Azerbaijan are two states, one nation. We should clean those who impede our relationships. "

Report informs, Turkish Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan, Erkan Özoral said at a press conference dedicated to the second anniversary of the coup attempt in Turkey.

The ambassador said joint steps are being taken to disclose such forces.

The diplomat also commented on the events in Ganja: "Turkey is opposed to the forces against Azerbaijan. We support all steps taken by Azerbaijan in this direction. It will be so until the end. We believe that guilties will receive a decent punishment, and we will do whatever is necessary”.