Ambassador: Uzbekistan used Azerbaijan's experience in introducing e-visa

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The flow of Azerbaijani tourists to Uzbekistan is growing, for the first half of the year 5 thousand Azerbaijanis visited country, Report informs Uzbek ambassador to Azerbaijan Sherzod Fayziyev said.

"Our specialists came to Azerbaijan to study your experience in implementing the e-visa system”, - Fayziyev said.

According to him, more and more travel companies from Azerbaijan recently want to open their representative offices in Uzbekistan.

"This is a very positive factor. In addition, for the first half of this year the number of tourists from Azerbaijan was about 5 thousand people. Over the same period last year, this figure was about 2 thousand”, - the diplomat said.

The ambassador also added that taking into account the tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, AZAL plans to increase the number of flights to Tashkent by this autumn.