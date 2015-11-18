Ambassador: Switzerland makes active efforts on peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov met the newly appointed ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Azerbaijan Philipp Stalder.

Report informs, having congratulated the Ambassador, Ali Hasanov wished him success in his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed confidence that this appointment will be important for development of relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the interests of both states and nations.

Ali Hasanov informed the Ambassador on the Azerbaijani realities, the happenings in the country, the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, history of the problem, the plight of refugees and IDPs. Having emphasized that any progress in conflict settlement was still not made, Ali Hasanov expressed deep regret because the world community, the strong states don't use opportunities of influence and exert pressure upon aggressive Armenia, close eyes to this injustice.

Having emphasized that Azerbaijan faced on the international scene double standards, injustice, Ali Hasanov noted inadmissibility of this."

Ali Hasanov noted that, continuing to occupy the Azerbaijani lands, aggressive Armenia achieved nothing. For this period, the economy of Armenia appeared in even more difficult situation. For the last years, the Armenian people benefited nothing from the conflict, on the contrary, a lot of things lost. Azerbaijan after restoration of its independence has built a democratic, constitutional state.

Today Azerbaijan is open for the world, it is the most tolerant country. Representatives of all nationalities, religions live here as one family, in the conditions of peace and tranquility. Churches and synagogues function in Baku. Over the last ten years, the country has held two interreligious international conferences. Religious leaders almost from 160 countries participated in these events. Despite occupation of its lands, Azerbaijan is the most stable, safe country on the CIS space.

Over the last ten years, Azerbaijan, quickly developing under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has turned into one of the authoritative countries of the world. We are already recognized and accepted not as the oil and gas country, also as the country realizing global projects, accepting the important actions directed on the solution of universal problems.

Having expressed gratitude for detailed information, the Swiss diplomat highly appreciated the work which is carried out by the government of Azerbaijan connected with refugees and IDPs. The diplomat praised the development and progress in the country. Philipp Stalder emphasized that his country even more makes active efforts for peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Having expressed satisfaction in connection with his appointment as the Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Philipp Stalder emphasized that during his diplomatic activity in the country he will serve mutual interests and make all efforts for further expansion of bilateral ties.