Ambassador of Mexico makes work visit to Gusar

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ In order to promote relations between the regions of Azerbaijan and the states of Mexico, the Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, visited the Gusar region where he was received by the Head of the Executive Power, ShairAlkhasov. Report informs referring to the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan.

After the warm reception by the mayor, the Mexican diplomat gave a brief account of the commercial exchange between Mexico and Azerbaijan. In the words of the Mexican representative, the Embassy in its worthy position performs its functions not only in the capital of the country, but also in the regions, since interregional links contribute even more to the rapprochement and consolidation of relations between both peoples. Regarding bilateral trade, according to the data provided by Ambassador Labardini, consulted in the information of the State Committee of Statistics of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during his administration, the commercial exchange between both countries has had an important increase when passing from $ 7,208 million in 2014 to $ 21,119.86 million in 2016, with a similar figure for 2017. According to the project carried out by the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan, if the commercial dynamism of the months of January and February of the current year remains the same, trade between both countries by the end of the year can reach up to 25 million dollars or even more. This indicates that there is a need for rapprochement and deepening of the relations between Mexican and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, so it is imperative to explore greater ways of collaboration.

Ambassador Labardini pointed out that, at the end of 2017, for the fifth consecutive year, international tourism in Mexico registered historical figures when it received around 39 million tourists in different destinations. According to his words, Mexico occupies the sixth place by number of visitors.

For his part, Mr. Alkhasov gave detailed information about Gusar, its tourism, renewed infrastructure and its agricultural potential. According to the words of the mayor of Gusar, thanks to its wonderful landscapes and its winter sports complexes, this region is one of the most visited places in Azerbaijan by the local and foreign population at any time of the year.

During his visit to Gusar, Ambassador Labardini visited the "Shahdag" tourist center, as well as the logistics center, built in order to support the farmers, and in this way, improve and expand the economic activities of the region.