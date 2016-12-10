Allahshukur Pashazade: Foundation of Azerbaijan state associated with name of Heydar Aliyev

 Top
    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony dedicated to memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was held in the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

    Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli, public representatives, science, religion, political figures attended the ceremony.

    The ceremony began with the reading of Koran.

    Opening the ceremony, A. Pashazade wished mercy to H. Aliyev and his wife Zarifa Aliyeva.

    A. Pashazade said, H. Aliyev was believer and then shared with his memories about the nationwide leader of Azerbaijan: "Now we must pray to Allah for our state and leader. There are forces that do not want to see us. May Allah protect us from them. Those who use religion and act against it are dangerous".

    Following the event, a film about Heydar Aliyev was shown. 

    Then benefaction was given.

