    Ali Naghiyev: Names of 14 more missing martyrs to be made public today

    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 10:54
    Ali Naghiyev: Names of 14 more missing martyrs to be made public today

    The names of 14 more missing martyrs, whose have been identified, will be released to the public today, Ali Naghiyev, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, said at an international conference in Baku entitled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons," Report informs.

    According to him, information on 50 more missing martyrs will be released after the completion of the relevant investigation and legal procedures.

