Ali Karimli fined and released

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Ali Karimli has been fined 2500 AZN.

Report informs that the due decision was passed in the Sabayil District Court.

The court also imposed a fine on 10 members of the APFP, except Ali Karimli.

Notably, Ali Karimli and seven other people detained ahead of the march are charged with the actions provided for in Article 513 (violation of the rules of picketi, demonstrations, processions) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.