Ali Karimli appealed to court on APFP congress

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) appealed to Baku Administrative Economic Court No.1 to enter results of Party congress held on September 27 into state registry.

Report was told by advocate Fakhraddin Mehdiyev.

Statement of claim presented to court on December 9, he said.

Ministry of Justice made recommendation to appeal to court regarding congress of APFP held on September 27.

Ministry adopted same decision on trust congress of APFP, led by Razi Nurullayev, former Deputy of Ali Karimli, held on October 18.

R.Nurullayev already appealed to Baku Administrative Economic Court No.1 with same claim.