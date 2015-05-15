Ali Hasanov: We don't see the need for discussion on electoral reform

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The only proposal received by the Presidential Administration was on the the electoral reforms on upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan and the participation of political parties in the elections. In this connection, a generalized proposal on it was received. Today, the government is not ready to discuss this proposal with political parties. We, as authorities do not see the need for it." Report informs that the Assistant to Azerbaijani President on Social and Political Issues, the Head of Social and Political Department, Ali Hasanov said in his opening remarks at the meeting of government and opposition.

He noted that they intended to discuss the electoral reforms and upcoming parliamentary elections, but later they passed it up: "Because, today's society is interested in the first European Games to be held in Azerbaijan. Currently, this issue is on the agenda."

According to him, all the proposals put forward by political parties are discussed in the presidential administration: "I would like say that, in fact, we have not received an urgent proposal that can lead to everyone's interest."