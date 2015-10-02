Ali Hasanov: Media must provide equal opportunities to MP candidates

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The press must correctly analyze the electoral atmosphere. That is, people's interest in this process, the situation in political parties should be brought to public attention. Azerbaijani society copes with this."

Report informs, Ali Hasanov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Socio-political Issues, Head of the Department of social and Political Issues of Presidential Administration, said at the seminar-workshop on "Elections to the Milli Majlis of the role and responsibilities media in the pre-election campaign process" with the organizational support of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Central Election Commission and Press Council.

He said that this year is a year of the parliamentary election and every election is organized under the joint activity of specific areas: "From the day of Azerbaijan's independence were held about 15 elections. In this process, ensured the transparency and participation of the media. In general, the majority of the elections were held in conditions of transparency. However, some shortcomings occurred, no one is insured from this. It depends on the socio-political atmosphere created by and for the election process."

A.Hasanov added that Azerbaijan has created all the conditions for the election, which is the legal and political process: "The press is completely independent. In order to observe the electoral process media is enough to present identification cars. The Central Election Commission is completely independent. Sometimes the findings, presented by CEC face with skeptical approach. The press must to keep this issue in the attention."