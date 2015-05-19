Ali Hasanov: President instructs on establishment of special commission to investigate cause of fire in every detail

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The fire that occurred in Binagadi district, has caused serious concern of President Ilham Aliyev." Report informs that the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President on Socio-political Affairs, Ali Hasanov stated about it.

"Mr. President gave instructions to the relevant state authorities to eliminate the consequences of the fire and provide comprehensive assistance to the victims. At present, the Ministry of Health are taking measures on providing emergency medical assistance to the injured."

Ali Hasanov noted that the President gave instructions on establishment of special commission to investigate cause of fire in every detail occurred in two buildings located in Khatai and Binagadi districts: "In addition, the issues on providing with a eligible certificate of the production of the cover materials affected by fire, using them as a cover in residential buildings, and meeting safety standards will be investigated, organizations and individuals of the violation will be punished severely. The relevant measures will be taken in the building covered with those materials."

A.Hasanov said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the fire and commissioned Baku City Executive Power with organizing funeral and mourning ceremonies of the deaths at the expense of state.

Assistant to the President stressed that in order to prevent such cases and possible threats, all necessary measures will be taken.