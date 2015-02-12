Ali Hasanov: 'Meeting with leaders of political parties to be held every two months'

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We have decided to gather with the leaders of political parties every two months and discuss the current issues that worry Azerbaijani community, every citizen of Azerbaijan, the government, domestic and foreign institutions as agreed in advance."

Report informs, the head of the Social and Political Department of the Presidential Administration Ali Hasanov said to the journalists while stating on the results of the meeting with a group of leaders of the opposition parties.

According to him, all political parties engaged in political activities can participate in the meetings.