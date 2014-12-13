Ali Hasanov:" Completely open views exchanged during the dialogue"

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Completely open views were exchanged during meeting. As the representatives of the government, we have listened the speeches and summarized. So, common views on the issues discussed during the meeting will be delivered to the head of the decision-making structures, as well as, the head of the state," the head of the Department of Social and Political Issues of Presidential Administration (PA) Ali Hasanov stated it to journalists after the meeting.

"The continuation of these meetings is accepted as an important and necessary fact by us as the representatives of the government and by the political parties. Both we and political parties decided to continue these meetings on a regular basis. Of course, it is impossible to discuss a number of issues in one meeting. However, the issues both related to the government of Azerbaijan in different areas and on the activity of free media and political parties, as well as, the arrested people were discussed during the meeting," the head of the department stated.

A.Hasanov also noted that only 17 of Azerbaijani parties was represented, not all of them:"We want political parties to be invited to such meetings. Each political party has its own point of view to the society and policy and events."

The head of the PA Department said that the meetings will be held with the leaders of the opposition parties in general and the various issues on internal politics and others will be raised:" Generalized issues at the center, budgeting issue of political parties, providing political parties with existing headquarters, attendance in parties and electoral institute activities, assessing the potential of political parties according to the rule of law were discussed." A.Hasanov stated that it was an affordable and quite dynamic meeting. According to him, the background was prepared for the next meeting, as well as the issues to be discussed were determined.