Ali Hasanov: Blog is not a media organ

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The ongoing processes in social networks is a serious matter. Sometimes, some persons create a blog and express their thoughts. After all, blogs are not a media organ... Sometimes bloggers are attracted to the investigation for hooliganism. International organizations also disseminate information about the arrest and that bloggers incite some to the top of the campaign against Azerbaijan."

Report informs, the Aide of the President of Azerbaijan on Socio-political Affairs, Ali Hasanov.

According to him, it is very difficult to manage social network: "Social networks can not even be managed by its creators. Sometimes social networks open up false profiles on behalf of celebrities. To prevent it is not possible yet."

A.Hasanov noted that, Internet media should be distinguished from social media: "This is a completely different thing."