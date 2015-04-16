Ali Hasanov: Battle of Canakkale is one of the glorious pages of heroism history of Turkish nation

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Battle of Canakkale is one of the glorious pages of heroism history of Turkish nation. This battle is the fight, life and death battle, resistance of Turkish nation and heroic Turkish soldiers against the allied invader forces and policy to annihilate the Turkish state,” Azerbaijani President`s Aide for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has told journalists.

Report informs, the Presidential Aide said that “in Canakkale Turkish soldiers and other volunteers, including Azerbaijanis, in fact, demonstrated invincibility of the will of the Turkish people and saved the people and the state from annihilation”.

“A joint plan of action has been drawn up with the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey on the occasion of the celebration of this victory. The event is held in Azerbaijan, Turkey and various countries of the world. As a final event, a solemn ceremony marking the centennial will be held in Canakkale on April 24 with the participation of the world`s heads of state and government.”

Ali Hasanov expressed confidence that “thanks to the increasing power of the Azerbaijani army and heroism of the servicemen our territorial integrity would be restored and a victory flag will be flying in Shusha soon”.