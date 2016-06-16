​Ali Hasanov: Azerbaijani government takes all steps for free activity of NGOs

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "During first years of independence human rights and freedoms of the Azerbaijani people were violated. They were violated by occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia. One million people left their homes. Unfortunately, international organizations, do not consider this."

Report informs, this was stated by the Presidential Aide on Social and Political Affairs, Head of the Social and Political Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov at the hearings in Milli Majlis’ related to the Human Rights Day of Azerbaijan Republic on June 18.

He said that after coming to power, national leader Heydar Aliyev has provided all conditions for democratic and legal state building, social and political stability: "Overcoming chaos, anarchy and civil war gave an impetus for developing of the country."

He noted that there are favorable conditions for journalists in Azerbaijan: "Now it is very easy to establish a media agency. A person who wishes to found an agency, applies to the Ministry of Justice and receives an answer within 7 days. The use of social networks has also increased. 75% of the country’s population are daily Internet users. 1,200,000 people in Azerbaijan use Facebook. All this indicates ensuring human rights and freedoms."

The Presidential Aide stressed city and regional executive authorities provide indoor and outdoor venues suitable for meetings and provide the freedom of assembly in Azerbaijan.