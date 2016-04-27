Ali Hasanov: Azerbaijan is a democratic secular state

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is a democratic secular state. The Government of Azerbaijan recognizes the equal rights of citizens."

Report informs, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Socio-political Affairs Ali Hasanov said at a panel meeting on the topic "Media professionalism: Media for organizing resistance against the propaganda of violent extremism" within the VII Global Forum of the UN Baku Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

"Azerbaijan brings together Islamic, Christian, Jewish religious communities, to which attention is manifested at the state level. The state is building temples for them. Although it is a rare phenomenon in the international community, however, it is a reality for our country."