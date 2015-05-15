Ali Hasanov announces details of meeting between government and opposition

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The details of the meeting between the government and the opposition were announced. Report informs that Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Social and Political Department Head Ali Hasanov told journalists after the meeting that unlike the previous ones, political parties chairmen's proposals and current issues were included into the agenda: "We paid attention not only to the issues to be discussed, but also to the issues of political parties chairmen and their supporters, who are concerned about some problems, were placed on the agenda. In particular, political party leaders appealed to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the release of a group of some prisoners. In addition, we discussed the financial support of the parties, the issue of staff, bank loans and other social issues."

A.Hasanov noted that, the Summer European Games are very important to Azerbaijan: "The games allow Azerbaijan to show its culture and national values, social and political situation, economic development to the world."