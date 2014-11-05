Ali Hasanli: "It does not worth of using electroshock in opposition protests"

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Actually, the electroshock is a modern and special tool. The electroshock is used because it is much safer, "the chairman of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building of Azerbaijan Milli Mejlis, Ali Hasanli said it to Report, while commenting MM's change to law about on allowing the police to use electroshock.

Ali Huseynli noted that the electroshock is used as a special means in many countries like the US, France, Germany, Russia, Singapore, Malaysia and so on.

"Is arm dangerous or electrshock? Also, It was not invented in Azerbaijan, but in civilized countries. It is the most civilized and modern tool for the police. According to the MM's amendments, the electroshock is allowed to use only in the case determined by law. Society must accept it as normal and do. It is very significant in terms of the citizen's safety."

Ali Hasanli ironically commented on the rumors about applying the electroshock in opposition protests: "Is it really needed to apply the electroshock in opposition protests?! About 300-500 people gather in these actions. There is no need to apply anything to them. The opposition members want to be on the agenda by using these rumors and exaggerate any power.

Last time Baku City Executive Power allowed it and the opposition gathered to hold meetings. How many people there were, what they did there - all is obvious. But unfortunately, the flag of a terrorist group ISID was raised in the meeting."

A. Huseynli added that the electroshock can be used according to the law during some meetings or other events where the law is violated.