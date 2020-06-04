Ali Asadov: Citizens ignored isolation rules

Ali Asadov https://report.az/storage/news/2f68c1cf5489325bb293b9c68e06ef02/6ea9aa20-44cc-401a-b6ec-f736d11f4393_292.jpg

"The measures taken have yielded positive results, which is reflected in the statistics as well."

Report quotes Prime Minister Ali Asadov, as saying.

"Based on the recommendations of doctors and statistics, the Task Force has started phased mitigation measures since April 27. During the quarantine period, both doctors and officials required to follow sanitary-epidemiological and hygienic rules.

Most of our people appreciated the work done and showed solidarity and initially followed those recommendations and requirements. However, unfortunately, I should say that during the recent mitigation measures, a large part of our citizens did not follow the set rules and isolation recommendations. As a result, the number of infected people has risen sharply in recent days."