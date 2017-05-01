Ali Ahmadov: We try to comply situation in Azerbaijan with European standards

© Report.az

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ "However, mankind has reached the highest level of development, there are serious problems in the world. About 1 bln people suffer from hunger worldwide".

Report informs, Ali Ahmadov, Chairman of the Azerbaijani National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister said at the conference "The role of civil society in achieving objective of sustainable development in Azerbaijan".

He noted that a considerable portion of the world's population suffers from unemployment: "It affects their living conditions. Diseases are also among serious problems. Life expectancy is 50-55 years in some countries. All these issues seriously concern the UN. These problems must be solved until 2030. Unemployment, illness is mostly observed in the countries, which are rich in natural resources. One of the most serious problems is non-equality. US military expenditures reach 600 bln dollars. There are some people that spend a dollar in a day, which is much more than expenses of 1 bln people per year. These are not differences arising from existence of natural resources, but from human activities".

A.Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijan's joining in this program is due to participation in the world processes: "Azerbaijani economy grew by 3.5-fold in 10-12 years. Azerbaijan has carried out projects regarding educational and health institutions. Development observed in most areas, which improved quality of life. We try to comply situation in Azerbaijan with European standards. The Azerbaijani government has joined the UN's amazing program, we have set strict targets. The government is working in this direction".