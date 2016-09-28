Ali Ahmadov: Reforms in Azerbaijan will be more intensive after referendum

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ "I can say without any exaggeration that a great future awaits Azerbaijan. The referendum is an announcement of this future. Economic reforms, which are being implemented in the country, have gained necessary legal framework and a political tool after the referendum".

Report informs, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told in his interview to "Azərbaycan" (Azerbaijan) newspaper.

Commenting on the results of the referendum held on September 26 to make amendments to the constitution, A.Ahmadov said that further reforms will be conducted more intensively and with greater dynamics: "As you know, Azerbaijan has great economic potential, but it hasn't been used fully yet. Rapid development of cotton-growing, silkworm breeding, in general, other sectors of agriculture by the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev serves the purpose of making full use of the economic potential.

Also, the same can be stated on the President Ilham Aliyev's initiatives regarding development of industrial areas in Azerbaijan. No one doubts that these initiatives will succeed. In this sense, I think, we will witness a new economic model and its benefits in our country in a very short time".

A.Ahmadov stressed that the Azerbaijani government is always sensitive to the needs and desires of the people and pays attention to their mood, generally, to the public mood: "Currently, the government's focus of attention is directed towards several important issues and intensive works are underway in this regard".

Deputy Prime Minister said reducing unemployment rate has an important place among the government's priorities: "I consider it important to note that over the past 10 years, about 1.2 million new jobs have been created in Azerbaijan and many unemployed persons were provided with jobs".

He added that new approach towards solution of the housing problem of the population give big promises: "In the near future, people of weak social protection will be able to obtain housing at accessible prices and level of housing will rise significantly".

Deputy Prime Minister said that improvement of the management mechanism is one of the actual key objectives.