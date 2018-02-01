 Top
    Ali Ahmadov: Presidential candidate of New Azerbaijan Party is Ilham Aliyev

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Presidential election will be held in 2018. Presidential candidate of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is Ilham Aliyev”.

    Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, Vice-chair and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said.

    "We believe that the young members of the New Azerbaijan Party will make significant contributions to the victory of the YAP candidate, President Ilham Aliyev, in the elections", he added.

