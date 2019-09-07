Ali Ahmadov: Possibility of the opposition’s falling under influence of foreign intelligence services cannot be ruled out

The New Azerbaijan Party held a nationwide meeting of district and city organizations.

Report informs that the meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Party Mubariz Gurbanly, as well as members of the ruling party and deputies of the Milli Majlis.

Opening the meeting, Ahmadov noted that municipal elections will be held in the country in December this year: “As always, in the run-up to the election campaign in connection with the municipal elections, there is a political revival in the country. Separate groups of the opposition revived, joined political processes with their inherent principles. In fact, the political campaign conducted by a significant part of the opposition is accompanied by a serious crisis of the meaning of the concept of political opposition”.

The Executive Secretary emphasized that the opposition, in order to shadow the realities of Azerbaijan, is resorting to the idealization of Armenia: “Azerbaijan is roughly compared with Armenia. They try to imagine life in Armenia in a completely different guise, and against this background distort the realities of Azerbaijan. In this way, they are trying to sow distrust in government policy in Azerbaijani society. They conduct dual propaganda aimed at an external audience, aiming to discredit the Azerbaijani government. I believe that the possibility of the opposition’s falling under the influence of foreign intelligence services cannot be ruled out. ”

Then the meeting was continued in the absence of the press.