Ali Ahmadov: Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva the First Vice-President a right, fair and effective decision

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as the First Vice-President is right, fair and effective decision”.

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said.

He noted that Mehriban Aliyeva is one of the leading figures in political and social life of the country for a long time: “At the same time, it is worth to note that her activities are not limited with borders of Azerbaijan. Mehriban Aliyeva is one of best promoters of Azerbaijan abroad. Her social and political activities cover quite broad geography and bring significant political and moral dividends to our country”.

A.Ahmadov told that Mehriban Aliyeva is a great humanist and philanthropist. Heydar Aliyev Foundation led by her carries out resounding charity projects in Azerbaijan. At the same time, as a member of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), she initiated number of amnesty bills, gave freedom to tens of thousands of people.

“Mehriban Aliyeva’s activity as Deputy Chairperson of New Azerbaijan Party is also a historical justification of her appointment as vice-president. Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as representative of biggest and most powerful political organization of Azerbaijan has been met among party members with pride and gratitude. Our party has sent congratulation letter to Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of this appointment”, Ali Ahmadov noted.

Deputy Prime Minister then told: “Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as First Vice-President will add special dynamism to works carried out towards improvement of government system, and make significant impact on further success of development, modernization strategy”.

A. Ahmadov expressed his confidence in that Mehriban Aliyeva will do even greater works for our state and people in this high office.