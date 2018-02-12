 Top
    Ali Ahmadov appointed NAP's authorized representative in presidential elections

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy chairman and executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan party (NAP) Ali Ahmedov has been appointed as the authorized representative of the New Azerbaijan Party in the presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

    Report was told in press service of the party.

    According to the Electoral Code, Ali Ahmadov has been granted a free vacancy as a Deputy Prime Minister from February 12 to April 11, 2018.

