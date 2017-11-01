Akif Alizade: Opening of BTK railway a victory of XXI century

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The opening of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is beginning victory of XXI century".

Report informs, ANAS President, academician Akif Alizade said at today's meeting of the Academy's Presidium.

According to him, the opening of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has once again demonstrated strength of Azerbaijan's geopolitical stand in the international arena.

Alizade noted that opening of BTK is a magnificant and historical event: "This is one of the main ways to ensure Azerbaijan's access to Europe and the Silk Road".