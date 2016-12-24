Aide to Azerbaijani President: We faced with big Islamophobe circles

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We appreciate role of the media in the society, as reporters do. Power of each people depends on its will. Media plays an important role and took part in the formation of the national will".

Report informs, Aide to the Azerbaijani President for Public and Political Issues, Head of the Department of Public and Political Issues, Ali Hasanov said addressing the awarding ceremony of winners of the individual reporter competition, held on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

He said that it is difficult to carry out works in the society without free media, intellectual reporters: "We are conducting works to increase professionalism and patriotism of reporters, strengthen technical base. President Ilham Aliyev supports you. Azerbaijan doesn't imagine its further existence, future development, important issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, realization of its geopolitical interests without reporters. Today we need you more than ever. You should serve the Azerbaijani government more than ever".

Presidential Aide said that Azerbaijan has made much enemies as it gained reputation and respect in the world and became developed: "We have faced with the large Armenian lobby and diaspora as well with Islamophobe circles in the world. There are forces, missionary organizations in region and world not loving Azerbaijan, which do not want to see unity and development of the Azerbaijani people and therefore, create various obstacles. We need your help for this purpose and believe that you will not deny your assistance to the state and people".