Agitation Campaign for Municipal Elections in Azerbaijan starts today

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is going to hold municipal elections on December 23, 2014.

The elections will cover 1,607 municipalities throughout the country.

The registered candidates, their plenipotentiary representatives, political parties, the candidates of which have been registered, blocks of political parties and their representatives can conduct their election campaign from November30 to December22, 08:00.

The final number of officially registered candidates for the upcoming elections in Azerbaijan amounted to 37 232 people.