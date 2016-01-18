 Top
    ​Agenda of Milli Majlis extraordinary session announced

    The agenda includes 5 issues

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The agenda of Milli Majlis' extraordinary session which is to be held on January 19, has been announced.

    Commenting on the Report's question, the spokesman for the parliament Akif Tavakkuloglu stated that the agenda includes 5 issues.

    He noted that the parliament's meeting tomorrow is to consider deposit insurance, deposits' complete insurance" amending Tax Code, the Administrative Code and the draft law on currency regulations.

