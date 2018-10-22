Affixing annual vehicle inspection sticker on windshield cancelled in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The annual vehicle inspection sticker certifying the state technical inspection of all mechanical vehicles and trailers (semi-trailers), permanently or temporarily registered in Azerbaijan, will be digital.

Report informs that the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the “Exemplary Regulation on the Rules of State Technical Inspection of Vehicles and Trailers.”

According to the Regulations, when malfunction is detected on a vehicle, the vehicle owner will be issued a notification of these failures. If the problems mentioned in the notification is repeated, there will be no electronic coupon on the technical inspection of the vehicle unless such defects are eliminated.

Once the defects are eliminated, those parts of the vehicle will undergo technical inspection.