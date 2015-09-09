Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev`s book "On problems of scientific nature of historic cognition" published

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev`s book "On problems of scientific nature of historic cognition" has been published, Report informs.

The book highlights the development of the national self-respect, restoration of the country`s territorial integrity, strengthening of state independence and people`s security and the national strategy to build modern state, modern economy and modern society.

The book, which consists of two parts, was published by "Sharq-Qarb" publishing house in Azerbaijani and Russian languages.