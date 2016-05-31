 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​About 30 children take part in plenary session of Milli Majlis

    Oktay Asadov congratulated children on the International Children's Day

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of Milli Majlis Oktay Asadov congratulated all Azerbaijani children on the International Children's Day marked on June 1.

    Report informs, within the project of Ictimai TV, about 30 children took part in the Parliament's plenary session.

    The speaker noted that children's presence at the session is very delightful: "How silently and in a civilized way they are sitting and listening to the session. I believe that in the near future they will be among MPs represented in the Parliament."

    The children thanked the speaker and left.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi