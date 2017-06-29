Some crimes will be regarded as administrative offenses in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan intends to increase the amount established for committing crimes against property up to 5 times, namely from 100 AZN to 500 AZN.

Report informs, the draft law declares, which covers complex changes to the Criminal Code submitted by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

According to draft law, crimes not posing a major public threat, committed due to negligence and other crimes, totally more than 10 criminal offenses have been decriminalized, a number of crimes to be regarded as administrative offenses.

In more than 140 articles of the Criminal Code, restriction of liberty was included in the sanctions as alternative type of punishment. Additionally, more than 80 crimes sanctions cover fines and other penalties, which are an alternative to imprisonment.

At the same time, the institute of reconciliation with the victim, as envisaged in the Criminal Code, has been improved, possibility of discharging from criminal liability provided reconciliation with victim and compensation for damages determined for more than 20 crimes.