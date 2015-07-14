A group of police officers distinguished during the First European Games awarded

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an awarding ceremony for a group of employees who distinguished during the first European Games in the protection of public order and the fulfillment of the obligations on ensuring the security, was held.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry.

The minister thanked all staff for their exemplary services.

Then, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Office, Police Colonel Safar Aliyev announced the list of 155 employees invited to the ceremony.

By presenting prizes, Minister Ramil Usubov congratulated the distinguished officers and noted each rewarding has its high responsibility and wished them success in their services.

On behalf of the participants, the interior minister assured Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev the personnel will fulfill all the tasks ordered by the head of state and their legislative duties at a high level and faithfully serve the motherland and the people.