Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding a group of athletes with "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for their contributions to the development of Azerbaijani sport.

Report informs, according to the decree, Babayev Nazim Tahir, Ibrahimov Hayle Desta and Magomedrasul Majidov Yusupovic were awarded with "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan".