99 years passed since liberation of Baku from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the anniversary of liberation of Baku from the occupier Armenian-Bolshevik units.

Report informs, 99 years ago Baku was liberated from the occupation.

On September 15, 1918, the Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers freed Baku from Bolshevik-Dashnak occuaption and wrote glorious day in the history of the Azerbaijani state. Ensuring its independence, Azerbaijan put an end to Armenians and Bolsheviks domination in Baku and surrounding regions.

By decision of Russian Soviet leader V. Lenin who consolidated in Baku, under leadership of S.Shaumyan Baku Soviet Armenian-Bolsheviks military corps from the east, together with Armenian-chauvinist gang of Dashnak Andranik from the west attacked thousands peaceful Azerbaijani and Turkish people.

This dangerous situation has led to explicit threat of physical survival of Azerbaijani nation.

On September 15, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus and Azerbaijani Corps liberated Baku from the occupiers. After this historical event, Azerbaijan Democratic Republic's capital moved from Ganja to Baku.

On 28 May, 1918 was established Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, during its existence from the beginning the government of the republic saved its nation from destruction fighting the occupant policy of Armenians and Bolsheviks. The government of Republic founded all attributes of independent state. So, decision was made on creation military units titled “Muslim Corps”, on the other hand there was necessity to find allies and adherents to struggle against Armenian-Bolsheviks aggression.